Knicks’ elite defensive big man might be a game-changer

The New York Knicks didn’t need long to see what kind of impact Mitchell Robinson can have this season. In the preseason opener against the Philadelphia 76ers, Robinson was a force of nature on the glass, ripping down 16 rebounds—five of them on the offensive end—while adding seven points, a block, and a steal. It wasn’t just a solid outing; it was a reminder that Robinson can be the game-changer Mike Brown needs as the Knicks reshape their identity.

For a team trying to embrace a faster pace and deeper rotations under Brown, Robinson’s presence as an interior anchor could be the stabilizing piece that lets everything else fall into place.

A healthy Robinson changes everything

Last year, Robinson was limited to just 17 games, starting only three. His stat line didn’t tell the full story—5.1 points, 5.9 rebounds, and just over a block per game in 17.1 minutes—but it was his absence that was felt most. Without him, the Knicks lost a vital piece of their defensive backbone and one of the league’s premier offensive rebounders.

When Robinson is healthy, the Knicks have a player who can tilt possessions in their favor. Offensive rebounds may not make highlight reels, but they crush opposing defenses. Few things demoralize a team more than playing 24 seconds of tough defense only to see Robinson snag a rebound and reset the shot clock. Against Philadelphia, he looked like he hadn’t lost that edge.

Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images

The fit under Mike Brown

Mike Brown’s system is built on balance. He wants to push the pace offensively, but he also knows that to survive in the playoffs, the Knicks must be airtight defensively. Robinson gives him that luxury. His ability to protect the rim allows perimeter defenders like OG Anunoby and Mikal Bridges to play more aggressively on the outside, knowing there’s a safety net waiting behind them.

Brown has already hinted at changing the way minutes are distributed, which could shift Josh Hart into a Sixth Man role. If that happens, Robinson could reclaim his place as the team’s starting center, giving New York a traditional anchor who thrives in the paint.

Robinson’s unique skill set

What makes Robinson so valuable isn’t just his rebounding—it’s his efficiency. He shot 66.1% from the field last season, living almost exclusively around the rim. He doesn’t need plays called for him to make an impact. Instead, he scores on putbacks, lobs, and hustle opportunities. His offensive game is simple, but it’s brutally effective when paired with a point guard like Jalen Brunson, who thrives in the pick-and-roll.

Defensively, Robinson has the instincts of a linebacker, sniffing out plays before they develop. His quick hands led to nearly a steal per game last season, rare for a center. Combined with his timing as a shot-blocker, Robinson is one of the few bigs who can completely change an opponent’s approach near the basket.

Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

A true difference-maker

If the Knicks want to contend deep into the season, Robinson doesn’t have to be a 20-point scorer. What they need is exactly what he showed against the 76ers: relentless rebounding, interior dominance, and the ability to tilt momentum with hustle plays.

Healthy and locked in, Mitchell Robinson might just be the quiet superstar of Mike Brown’s system—the one who ensures the Knicks’ faster pace doesn’t come at the cost of their defensive identity.