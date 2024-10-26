Knicks draft 2 veteran sharpshooters in G-League Draft

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

The NBA G-League held their draft on Saturday, with the Westchester Knicks – the New York Knicks’ G-League affiliate – having the first two picks of the draft. They selected two veteran shooters in the draft, taking Matt Ryan with the first overall pick and Landry Shamet with the second.

Shamet was with New York during the preseason on a non-guaranteed contract and had a strong case to crack a spot in their rotation. However, he suffered a dislocated shoulder during a game and was waived shortly after, but drafting him allows him to continue rehabbing the injury with them.

If Shamet can return from injury this season, the Knicks can use a roster spot for him, where he can potentially make an impact on their team. Shamet is a career 38% shooter from three. He could fill out a bench role with them and be their replacement for Donte DiVincenzo, who was traded to the Minnesota Timberwolves as part of the Karl-Anthony Towns deal.

Matt Ryan could find his way with the NBA Knicks rather quickly

Ryan is another intriguing player with a lights-out shooting ability. He was reportedly on the Knicks’ radar earlier this week, and drafting him only further evidenced that interest.

Ryan has played three NBA seasons, splitting time with the Celtics, Lakers, Timberwolves, and Pelicans. He has played 63 career games and is a 40% shooter from outside the arc lifetime. Similar to Shamet, Ryan could take on a role as an elite shooter off the bench for New York.

With the injuries to Precious Achiuwa (hamstring) and Mitchell Robinson (ankle surgery), the Knicks desperately need size and bench depth, both of which either Ryan or Shamet can provide. By league rule, each NBA team must have at least 14 players signed to standard deals after 28 days have passed in a season.

Therefore, Ryan could be one of those guys who can quickly find his way onto the Knicks’ NBA roster while the other players rehab their injuries. Currently, the Knicks have 12 players on traditional contracts, so they will need to add two more players no later than Nov. 5.