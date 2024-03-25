Knicks’ Donte DiVincenzo is on the cusp of setting an impressive franchise record

Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Donte DiVincenzo is on the verge of breaking a noteworthy New York Knicks franchise record, but for the 27-year-old veteran, he’s not placing too much of a focus on it. DiVincenzo has dialed in 223 three-pointers in 70 games for the Knicks this season.

The Villanova product needs 19 more triples to break Evan Fournier’s single-season franchise record of 241 threes set in the 2021-22 regular season.

Knicks: Donte DiVincenzo is not pressuring himself to break the franchise’s single-season three-pointers made record

As Stefan Bondy of the New York Post shared, the former 2021 NBA champion had this to say about being on pace to break the record before the season concludes:

“I don’t think about it. Obviously I’m aware of it, but I don’t go into the game going, ‘How many do I need?’” DiVincenzo said before acknowledging how special the feat would be.

“It’s amazing to think [about the record],” DiVincenzo said. “Going back when I signed here, I didn’t even know that record existed until somebody brought it up in January when I was making seven or eight [3-pointers] a night. And I was like, ‘That would be cool.'”

DiVincenzo is letting the game come naturally to him, as he has all season long. As a result, this will hopefully help him break the record without shooting himself in the foot.

How soon can DiVincenzo set the Knicks’ single-season threes made record?

The three-point marksman is averaging a career-high 3.2 treys on 39.5 percent shooting from beyond the arc on the year. At this rate, he’ll break Fournier’s marker in the Knicks’ matchup against the Sacramento Kings on April 4.

Even if he were to go cold down the stretch of the year, he’d have to double the amount of games to set the record in accordance with his season averages. Fournier set the current record of 241 makes in 80 games. DiVincenzo can beat that, in an anticipated 76 games.

DiVincenzo’s reliability as a floor-spacer is what instilled confidence in Knicks head coach Tom Thibodeau to insert him into the starting lineup earlier in the season over Quentin Grimes and steadily increase his workload. The Knicks’ offense has opened up and flowed better as a result. Should he break the record, it’ll be a lasting memorial of his impactful career season and debut campaign for the franchise.