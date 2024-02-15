Knicks’ Donte DiVincenzo avoids serious hamstring injury

Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

New York Knicks G Donte DiVincenzo missed the team’s final game before the All-Star break against the Orlando Magic with a hamstring injury, a game that New York lost 118-100. However, before the game, it was revealed that DiVincenzo’s injury “was not believed to be a serious issue.”

Donte DiVincenzo joins a long list of currently injured Knicks

In Monday’s loss to the Houston Rockets, DiVincenzo played 41 of a possible 43 minutes before suffering a hamstring injury with 5:12 left to play. The injury bug has hit the Knicks particularly hard the last couple of weeks, with DiVincenzo being the latest addition to a long list of injured Knicks. That list already included the likes of Julius Randle, OG Anunoby, and both centers Mitchell Robinson and Isaiah Hartenstein.



The Big Ragu was enjoying the best stretch of his career prior to injury

Prior to his injury, DiVincenzo had stepped up immensely in the absence of Julius Randle. In eight games since Randle’s shoulder injury, DiVincenzo averaged 26.5 points per game, including three 30-point games, while knocking down 40% of his 3-pointers.

Divincenzo is expected to be ready once the team returns from the All-Star break

According to Fred Katz of The Athletic, prior to the Knicks’ loss to the Magic, Knicks head coach Tom Thibodeau said he expects Divincenzo to be ready once the team returns from the all-star break, giving the sharpshooter a much-needed rest as New York enters a pivotal stretch run.