Knicks dominate in unbelievable XXX-XXX win over the 76ers on the road

The New York Knicks were up for a big challenge tonight, and this wasn’t just a win, this was a statement. With a road game against the 76ers, the team knew that a win here would put them on the radar, but with this dominant XXX-XXX win over Philadelphia, New York has made their presence known in the Eastern Conference. The new-look Knicks had their third game together looking to extend their streak to three-in-a-row and with an excellent showing on both sides of the ball, they were able to put up 75 points in the first half en route to a beatdown of the 76ers.

Since the OG Anunoby trade, the Knicks are now 3-0 while allowing under 100 points per game while averaging 188.6 points per game, and this win improves the team to 20-15 on the season.

Knicks Stun 76ers On the Road, Win by 36 Points

Jan 5, 2024; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; New York Knicks guard Donte DiVincenzo (0) gestures against the Philadelphia 76ers in the first quarter at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-USA TODAY Sports

Under an hour away from Villanova University, Jalen Brunson would drop an immaculate 30 points on 55% shooting, hitting four of nine attempts from beyond the arc and being a +14 on the court for New York. This is his second performance matching the 30-point mark in a row, and he continues his incredible season, which could result in his first career selection to an All-Star Game in the NBA. He helped propel this Knicks offense to 128 points on the night, as the Knicks had an air barrage from beyond the arc with 18 makes in 41 attempts (43.9%).

While no other Knick had 20 or more points, six other Knicks were in the double digits, and everybody besides the final-second substitutions scored at least five points scored at least 5 points in the contest. Quentin Grimes seemed to find his shot, also hitting four of his nine threes and scoring 18 points while bringing down eight boards and going +37 on the court. Bench scoring had been a problem for the New York offense, but Miles McBride also stepped up to add four threes in six attempts for 15 points, adding four assists as well in the contest.

Josh Hart led the Knicks in +/- with +46, recording a double-double with 10 points and 15 rebounds, also adding six assists and great defense to boot. Precious Achiuwa added five points and three rebounds, and overall the bench contributions were excellent for the New York Knicks. Isaiah Hartenstein was able to get eight attempts from the field to go for 17 points, bringing down six rebounds, adding five assists, and getting two steals and blocks apiece in another incredible performance for the big man.

Donte DiVincenzo put up 14 points on four threes, missing just two of his six total attempts and adding three assists along with it. His red-hot shooting from three has made him an offensive weapon, and the Knicks are loving the production they’ve gotten from him in the contest. Julius Randle struggled on offense, hitting one of his eleven shots but going a perfect six-for-six from the free throw line and adding seven rebounds, and four assists.

OG Anunoby struggled on offense, converting just three of his eleven shots, but he was part of a vicious Knicks’ defense that frustrated the 76ers all night. The Knicks held Philly to 92 points on just 40.7% shooting, and they had all of the answers for everything that the Sixers tried throwing at the Knicks’ stout defense. It was an excellent night for the Knicks on both sides of the ball, with players like Miles McBride also shining through on that end of the floor.

Arguably the most impressive thing is New York missing just one of their 26 free throws, meaning that despite taking fewer free throws, they outscored the Sixers in that department. This was the first game of a back-to-back, as the Knicks will look to improve to 21-15 on the season in a road matchup against the Washington Wizards.