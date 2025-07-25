Knicks do not plan on retaining 4 assistant coaches next season

As Mike Brown, the new head coach of the New York Knicks, works to finalize his coaching staff for next season, some big changes are on the way for the staff.

Knicks parting ways with four assistant coaches next season

According to the New York Post’s Stefan Bondy, the team will do away with four assistant coaches next season and find replacements. Those coaches are Andy Greer, Dice Yoshimoto, Daniel Brady, and Othella Harrington.

All four of those coaches worked under Tom Thibodeau, who was fired shortly after their Eastern Conference Finals exit after being the head coach for five seasons. Those assistants were a key part of Thibodeau’s staff and were crucial to the development of some key players.

The Knicks are letting Mike Brown build his staff

New York is letting Brown decide who will be a part of his coaching staff next season. He has already made one hire, as they are adding former Sacramento Kings assistant Riccardo Fois to the staff next season.

Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

Additionally, the team recently received permission from the Minnesota Timberwolves to interview Pablo Prigioni for a role. Prigioni has familiarity with the Knicks, as he was a point guard for the franchise from 2012-15.

The Knicks’ coaching staff will look much different next season, as they part ways with key members of the old regime and prepare to welcome in new coaches.