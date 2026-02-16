New York Knicks center Karl-Anthony Towns has had an All-Star worthy season, but he has experienced a noticeable drop off in three-point production this season. Most notably, he hasn’t had the same rhythm and confidence from beyond the arc as he did last season.

Knicks’ Karl-Anthony Towns showed off his range at All-Star Weekend

However, the All-Star festivities showed that Towns still has that stroke in the tank, and perhaps he may found it again from beyond the arc. In the Shooting Stars event on Saturday, Towns drilled a few long range shots to propel Team Knicks to victory in the event.

Credit: William Liang-Imagn Images

He continued to showcase the long range in the All-Star Game tournament on Sunday, nailing a pair of logo threes with confidence. Towns hasn’t shown that same level of confidence during the regular season, which has caused his shooting percentage to decrease from last season.

It may sound ridiculous to some to say that the All-Star Game fixed his shooting woes, but it’s actually possible. The three-pointers he was making were reminiscent of last season, when he was shooting with confidence from virtually anywhere beyond the arc.

The Knicks need Towns to become an elite shooter again

Towns had an elite shooting season last year, shooting 42% from outside the arc. This season, that figure is down to just 35%, which is below his usual standards as a shooter.

Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

Towns’ first season with Mike Brown as his head coach hasn’t gone the way he had hoped it would. While he is second in the league in rebounds per game, he is averaging less than 20 points for the first time since his rookie season, and has ominously struggled with layups as well as his three-point shooting.

It is unclear if the shooting he showed during the All-Star festivities will carry over into the final stretch run and into the playoffs, but it is clear that he still has something there offensively. The Knicks just need it to click at the right time.