The New York Knicks were handed a script for disaster before the season even tipped off when Malcolm Brogdon elected to surprisingly retire, throwing the backup point guard rotation into immediate chaos.

That sudden departure put Tyler Kolek squarely in the spotlight much sooner than anyone anticipated. Now the 24-year-old Marquette product is finally having to live up to the expectations that come with running the show at Madison Square Garden.

The Knicks need their backup ball handler to step up and rise to the occasion off the bench. There is no safety net anymore. The coaching staff needs to know if the kid can handle the keys to the offense when Jalen Brunson sits.

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Tyler Kolek Showing Signs of Life for the Knicks

It has been a slow burn for Kolek as he has been developing over the past two years. If you look at the season averages, they don’t jump off the page just yet. Over 14 appearances this season, he is averaging 3.2 points and 1.6 assists while shooting .450 from the field. Those are modest numbers for a guy trying to solidify a rotation spot.

However, if you have been watching closely, you can see the game slowing down for him. Kolek has started to provide more consistent contributions off the bench recently. The metrics back up the eye test. He posted a +23 plus/minus rating over the past three games combined.

In that stretch, he added 14 total points with nine assists and two steals. You can tell his effort and positioning are starting to improve gradually. That specific development is exactly what the Knicks need behind Brunson to keep the second unit afloat.

Why McBride and Clarkson Cannot Fill the Void

There is a temptation to just throw talent at the problem, but roster construction is about fit rather than just accumulating stats. The Knicks can’t be leaning on Miles McBride or Jordan Clarkson to operate the offense from a floor general standpoint. It is simply not who they are as players.

McBride and Clarkson are microwave scorers. They are not traditional ball handlers designed to set the table for others. The Knicks need more assist pieces rather than playmakers just carrying the ball up and down the floor looking for their own shot. You need someone to organize the set, get the ball to the hot hand, and manage the clock. Asking a scorer to change their DNA mid-season is a recipe for a stagnant offense.

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Josh Hart is a Band-Aid, Not a Solution

The coaching staff has tried to get creative to mask the deficiency. They’ve used Josh Hart as a de facto backup point guard at times. To his credit, that experiment has produced solid results because Hart is a winning player who does whatever is asked of him.

But relying on a wing to run the point is sustainable only in short bursts. They need Kolek to rise to the occasion and be a trusted piece off the bench permanently. You want Hart wreaking havoc on the boards and in transition, not worrying about initiating the half-court offense. The structure of the team depends on players slotting into their natural roles.

Kolek doesn’t need to be an All-Star. He just needs to be competent, steady, and capable of running the offense without the wheels falling off. The recent flash of production suggests he is ready to answer the bell.