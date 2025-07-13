Knicks denied by Mavericks again while searching for associate head coach

The New York Knicks have completed their month-long head coaching search and are now filling out Mike Brown’s coaching staff. During the head coaching search, they were swiftly denied by the Dallas Mavericks to interview Jason Kidd, and now an attempt to poach one of their assistant coaches has failed as well.

Knicks denied permission to interview Jay Triano for associate head coach position

According to the New York Post’s Stefan Bondy, New York was denied permission to interview Jay Triano for their associate head coach position.

Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

“The Knicks were denied permission by the Mavericks to interview Jay Triano for their associate coaching position, The Post has learned,” Bondy wrote. “Triano, 66, is among several candidates the Knicks are considering for their vacant position, a league source said. He would’ve been a natural fit after serving as Brown’s top assistant and offensive coordinator in Sacramento last season.”

Triano has been in the NBA coaching realm for a very long time, serving in assistant coaching roles dating back to 2002. He spent last season as Brown’s associate head coach on the Sacramento Kings and was hired as an assistant by the Mavericks this summer.

The Knicks will pivot towards other coaches

The Knicks’ job would have been a position upgrade for Triano, and he could have been a good fit thanks to his ties with Brown. Brown was formally hired by New York last week, replacing Tom Thibodeau after five seasons.

Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images

The Knicks will be considering several different candidates for their associate head coach position. They were interested in bringing in former Charlotte Hornets head coach James Borrego to join their staff, but he is staying with the New Orleans Pelicans as their associate head coach.

New York has been denied by the Mavericks once again, so they will now need to pivot elsewhere as they look to make additions to their coaching staff.