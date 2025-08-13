Knicks deemed offseason winners by NBA analyst

The New York Knicks decided to take a more conservative approach to this offseason compared to last. Rather than making two blockbuster trades that shook up the roster like they did last summer, they have kept the core intact and added to it through free agency.

Knicks made big improvements this offseason

So far, they have signed Jordan Clarkson and Guerschon Yabusele to improve their bench depth. In addition, they addressed another major weakness by replacing Tom Thibodeau with Mike Brown as their new head coach.

For those improvements, CBS Sports’ Brad Botkin deemed the Knicks a big winner of the offseason.

“Brown has won pretty much everywhere he’s coached,” Botkin wrote. “He’s been an assistant on multiple championship teams. He took the 2007 Cavs to the Finals. He led the Sacramento Kings to the No. 3 seed and the franchise’s first playoff berth in 16 years. If Brown does nothing else, reducing New York’s dependence on Jalen Brunson, creating everything by pounding the air out of the ball and actually utilizing his bench will be significant improvements.”

The Knicks have a real chance to win a title next season

New York had their most successful season of the century this past year, reaching the Eastern Conference Finals for the first time in 25 years. However, their ceiling seemed to be capped under Thibodeau, and changes needed to be made.

By adding Brown, an already explosive offense has the potential to be the best in the NBA, and their level of competition in the Eastern Conference makes them arguably the favorites to come out of the East next season. At this point, the expectation is for them to continue to take steps forward and reach the NBA Finals next season.

Next season is perhaps their best chance to finally snap the long title drought after making major improvements to the roster.