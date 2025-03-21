Knicks could trade pair of coveted rookies in offseason

Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

The New York Knicks were recently urged to utilize a pair of their rookie stars in trade packages after the season.

Knicks may need to use rookies to sweeten summer deals

According to Bleacher Report’s Dan Favale, Knicks rookies Tyler Kolek and Pacome Dadiet could be two of their most valuable trade chips (h/t New York Knicks on SI’s Jeremy Brener):

“Dadiet and/or Kolek is the answer from here. Their cheapo salaries may be important roster filler depending on the rest of the payroll, but they represent opportunities to sweeten packages that can’t include much, if any, first-round equity,” Favale writes.

Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images

Kolek and Dadiet could entice rebuilding teams

The Knicks could entertain stars on the trade block on rebuilding teams as soon as next summer. Kolek and Dadiet could be young pieces that suitors would want to invest in.

Neither talent has seen much court time this season. Though, Kolek has shined in the G League following a strong Summer League showing. Whenever he’s taken the court for New York, he’s exhibited sound ball-handling as well as IQ.

Dadiet meanwhile, is an athletic forward who has a quick trigger from three-point range. While he is still raw as a talent, he shows the potential to one day turn into a serviceable three-and-d option in the league.

Thus, the Knicks, who are tied to marquee players such as Kevin Durant (Phoenix Suns), as well as Coby White (Chicago Bulls) in trade rumors, could parlay those rookies with key stars to upgrade their unit ahead of next season.