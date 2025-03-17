Knicks could target young Magic guard in offseason trade

Credit: Michael McLoone-Imagn Images

The New York Knicks starting five has carried the scoring load for most of the season, and they badly need bench scoring. They rank dead last in bench points per game this season and the lack of depth has been a major factor in some of their losses.

Knicks could pursue Cole Anthony this offseason

Therefore, they will likely be in the market for scoring depth this offseason. Bleacher Report’s Eric Pincus suggested that the Knicks should pursue Orlando Magic guard Cole Anthony this offseason.

“Anthony (whose father Greg Anthony is a former Knickerbocker) could replace Payne and Wright as a scoring option at guard if available but leave the Knicks short-handed at center,” Pincus wrote.

Credit: Jeremy Reper-USA TODAY Sports

Anthony might cost the Knicks key depth pieces such as center Ariel Hukporti and some draft capital to acquire him. The former UNC product is still just 24-years-old and has shown to be a high-level scorer in the backcourt.

This season, he had been in and out of the Magic rotation but has logged 22 starts as a result of the injuries to their roster. He is averaging 9.6 points per game and is shooting 42% from the field and 34% from three in 61 total games.

Anthony could be a spark plug off the Knicks’ bench

Anthony could give the Knicks a major boost off the bench, as he is a player who can score at all three levels and is a flamethrower. He has demonstrated the ability to score at a strong rate in the past, as he averaged 16.3 points per game with Orlando in the 2021-22 season and has averaged double-digit points in every season of his career except this year.

Credit: Jeremy Reper-Imagn Images

New York’s bench could use a younger and more willing scorer to pair alongside Miles McBride. Anthony is not imposing defensively, but he could help improve the second unit’s offense tremendously.

Expect the Knicks to be in the mix for serious guard depth in the offseason, with Anthony being one of the top guys they pursue.