Knicks could target young Kings defensive guard in trade market

The New York Knicks have a few different ways they can approach the offseason. One of those ways is by keeping the main core intact and improving the bench depth in free agency and the trade market.

Knicks could pursue Keon Ellis for depth

The depth market is relatively thin, and the Knicks don’t have a ton of assets that they can move in a deal. However, because of Jalen Brunson taking a significant pay cut in his extension, they do still have the ability to make small additions to the roster.

Bleacher Report’s Zach Buckley suggested that New York should look into pursuing Sacramento Kings guard Keon Ellis for bench depth.

Credit: John Hefti-Imagn Images

“Ellis probably sits somewhere on the optimistic end of New York’s trade budget. If he’s obtainable, though, he might be a no-brainer target,” Buckley wrote.

Ellis, 25, just finished his third NBA season and saw his most action in his short career. This past season, he appeared in 80 games (28 starts) and averaged 8.0 points and 1.5 steals while playing in a career-high 24.4 minutes per game.

Ellis could be an impactful player on the Knicks

Ellis improved significantly on the scoring front this past year, as he shot 43% from three-point range on over four attempts per game. Furthermore, he has been tabbed an elite defensive guard with quick hands and strong activity on that end.

Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

He could be a cheap depth option for New York to help round out their bench while also having the ability to start. Ellis could provide them with solid defense and strong perimeter shooting, two things that New York desperately needs more of next season.

New York will have a ton of depth pieces on their radar this summer, but Ellis should generate interest in the trade market from a few contending teams looking to improve depth.



