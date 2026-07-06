The Knicks have another center name to monitor, and Jonas Valanciunas comes with a real deadline attached.

Denver has a July 8 decision on his contract, which can shift from around $10 million to a $2 million guarantee if he is waived. The Knicks and Lakers have both been linked to him, and Zalgiris Kaunas has been sitting in the background as the European option if he gets released.

It is not a star chase. It is the kind of center business that gets squeezed by apron concerns, roster spots, and whether Valanciunas actually wants another smaller NBA role instead of a clean return home.

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Knicks have to know the Valanciunas price

The appeal is obvious enough. Valanciunas averaged 8.7 points and 5.1 rebounds for Denver last season, and he still gives a second unit size, touch, and a grown-man rebounding floor.

The Knicks already added Andre Drummond, so this cannot be framed like they have no center bodies. The question is whether they want a more skilled backup option behind Mitchell Robinson, especially if the front office does not trust the current group to carry 82 games plus playoff wear.

The problem is money. The Knicks reportedly have around $6.5 million to fill two roster spots while staying under the second apron. A trade at the full number feels hard to justify. A waiver path is the version that makes sense, and even then, Valanciunas would have to come in at a number that does not squeeze the last roster move.

A Knicks fit, but not a simple one

I would check the price, but I would not chase it. There is a difference.

Valanciunas can still help a playoff team, but the Knicks cannot turn every veteran center rumor into a bidding war. If Denver cuts him loose and his market lands in their range, fine, make the call. If it turns into a Lakers fight or a Europe-versus-NBA decision with extra money attached, the Knicks should let someone else deal with the headache.