Knicks could target veteran bench scorer in free agency

The New York Knicks’ biggest priority this summer will be improving their depth either through free agency or trades. Their lack of depth this past season is ultimately what led them to come up short of their first NBA title in 52 years.

One of the areas that they need the most improvement in is bench scoring. They were dead last in bench points per game this past season and lacked a true top scoring option in the second unit.

Knicks could target Spencer Dinwiddie in free agency to help with scoring depth

That problem can be addressed in free agency, as there are some strong candidates out there. James L. Edwards III of The Athletic listed free agent scorer Spencer Dinwiddie as a potential target.

“A couple of other names to consider with the taxpayer midlevel exception are Spencer Dinwiddie, Trey Lyles and Al Horford. As for minimum players, I wouldn’t be shocked if the Knicks brought back Delon Wright and/or Landry Shamet,” Edwards wrote.

Dinwiddie just wrapped up his 11th NBA season, spending this past year with the Dallas Mavericks. After having a down season in 2023-24, he bounced back with a solid 11.0 points per game season on 42% from the floor and 33% from three. His numbers are a bit below average, but he would immediately become the Knicks’ best bench scorer.

Dinwiddie could make a positive impact on the Knicks

Furthermore, Dinwiddie has shown the capability to create his own looks, which would be a huge plus for New York. Their bench lacked a true shot creator this past season, as guys like Miles McBride and Landry Shamet made up a large chunk of the scoring load despite their limitations as on-ball creators.

Dinwiddie would be fairly cheap on the market given his age (32), and the Knicks could target him if they can’t bring back Shamet or Delon Wright. Nevertheless, Dinwiddie will certainly be considered among many other free agent options in the market.