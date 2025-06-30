Knicks could target veteran backup guard in free agency

The New York Knicks will look for some backcourt help this summer. Outside of Jalen Brunson, they didn’t have a reliable ball handler to help carry the offense in the non-Brunson minutes.

Tyus Jones is a name to watch for the Knicks

Another name has emerged for New York as free agency begins Monday. SNY’s Ian Begley reported that former Phoenix Suns free agent guard Tyus Jones is a name to watch for.

Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images

“I think Tyus Jones is a name that I’m keeping an eye on,” Begley said. “Last summer, there was mutual interest between the Knicks and Jones, and Jones was even willing to take a pay cut to come to New York. He ended up choosing Phoenix thinking it would be a very good situation for him, didn’t work out, so he’s back on the market.”

Jones, 29, just finished his 10th NBA season. He appeared in 81 games with the Suns this past season and started in 58 of them. He posted season averages of 10.2 points and 5.3 assists while shooting 45% from the field and 41% from three.

Jones would give the Knicks a floor general off the bench

Jones would be a very strong fit in the backcourt for New York. He would be the ideal sixth man that they have been looking for, and he would give them a true secondary ball handler to provide solid bench play.

Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

New York was dead last in bench scoring this past season and was near the bottom in nearly every major offensive category. Jones would help that significantly by giving their bench a true floor general.

Ultimately, Jones will have a competitive market thanks to his reliability. The Knicks will surely be among the contending teams pursuing him aggressively once free agency begins.