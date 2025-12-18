The New York Knicks will look to make bench upgrades this year through the trade market. That could mean moving some pieces who don’t play a whole ton to add players who can contribute to a finals contender right now.

Knicks could target Andre Drummond for big man depth

One player that has been linked to them is Philadelphia 76ers center Andre Drummond. The 14-year veteran is currently in his second season with the 76ers, and he could be on the trade block if they make him available.

SNY’s Ian Begley listed Drummond as a potential trade target for the Knicks, with a likelihood that they will gauge interest on the trade market.

“Looking at how the Knicks have viewed him in the past – which is favorably – they’ve wanted to take a run at him in past offseasons. I wonder if that’s a guy they take the temperature on,” Begley said.

Drummond’s rebounding prowess could be beneficial for the Knicks

Drummond has appeared in 24 games (11 starts) this season, and is averaging 7.3 points and 9.4 rebounds. Rebounding has always been his specialty, posting a career rate of 12.1 rebounds per game, including being the league leader in rebounds on four separate occasions.

If the Knicks were to make a move from Drummond, that could spell the end for Mitchell Robinson, who is in a contract year with New York. Robinson has had a significant impact on the court, but injury concerns will be a constant presence for him this season.

Nevertheless, if the Knicks decide to add a big man through the trade market, Drummond could be a solid, viable backup option for Karl-Anthony Towns and contribute positively on a team with title aspirations.