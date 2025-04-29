Knicks could target Thunder backup forward in offseason trade

Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

The New York Knicks have a very strong roster this year, but perhaps they would like to have more depth available. Outside of the starting five, the rest of the roster leaves little to be desired, so there is a possibility that they will make depth moves this summer.

Knicks could pursue Kenrich Williams in a trade this offseason

Bleacher Report’s Andy Bailey suggested that the Knicks should target Oklahoma City Thunder forward Kenrich Williams for depth this offseason.

Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

“Williams doesn’t play a ton, but he’s good. The 30-year-old guards multiple positions, has hit 38.7 percent of his threes over the last five seasons and is a willing passer,” Bailey wrote.

Williams, 30, is in his seventh NBA season and fifth with the Thunder. In 69 games this season, he is averaging 6.3 points and 3.5 rebounds while shooting 48.3% from the floor and 38.7% from beyond the arc.

Williams could be an important depth piece with the Knicks

The main reason he doesn’t get a ton of playing time on the Thunder is because of their incredible depth. There is no lane for him to get consistent playing time, but he could have an impactful role on the Knicks, given their lack of depth.

A trade for him wouldn’t cost too much, and Bailey suggested a trade involving Precious Achiuwa (sign-and-trade) and Tyler Kolek. Both players are currently not in the Knicks’ playoff rotation and Kolek in particular is stuck in a situation that features a logjam at the guard position.

Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

“On the Thunder side, they already have more than enough young talent on the wings to make up for the loss of Williams. Plus, this gives them an interesting option for a reserve guard who’s under contract through 2027-28 for a minuscule portion of the salary cap,” Bailey wrote.

Bringing in Williams isn’t a very splashy move, but it could be one with a sneaky strong impact given what he has shown in his limited playing time. The Knicks will be in the buyers’ market heavy this offseason, and perhaps a small deal for Williams could have a huge impact next season.