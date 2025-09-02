Knicks could target reunion with fan-favorite and veteran sharpshooter

The New York Knicks still have an open active roster spot with less than a month until the start of training camp. The widespread belief is that they will use that spot to bring in another veteran on a contract worth the minimum.

Knicks could pursue Alec Burks in free agency

There are several targets that the Knicks have kept their eyes on, but one in particular hasn’t received as much attention. James L. Edwards III of The Athletic suggested that New York could target a reunion with Alec Burks in free agency.

“Someone else who Knicks fans are familiar with, Burks, like Clarkson, is a professional scorer and, like Curry, has knocked down better than 40 percent of his 3s all but once during his last five seasons. Similarly to [Seth] Curry and [Landry] Shamet, it would be tough to see how Burks would start the season in the rotation, but he’s a nice plug-and-play option in the event Clarkson struggles,” Edwards wrote.

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Burks has had two separate stints with the Knicks in his career and is a fan favorite among many. He spent the 2020-22 seasons with New York before finding his way back with them via trade in 2024.

Last season, he played with the Miami Heat, averaging 7.6 points in 49 games while shooting 42.5% from three-point range. He has shown himself to still be an elite shooter from beyond the arc, and the Knicks could use some extra shooting in the backcourt to fortify their depth.

Burks may not get a ton of playing time in New York

As Edwards noted, the signing of Clarkson makes it difficult for Burks to get ample playing time, but given his elite shooting touch, new head coach Mike Brown might want to find a way to get him on the court in some situations, given that he can also be a secondary ball handler.

Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

The odds of a reunion with New York are not high, as Burks may want to go somewhere where he has an opportunity to receive playing time. However, if no strong offers come his way, perhaps the Knicks can pursue him in free agency and bring him in if none of their other desired targets come through.

With less than a month until the start of training camp, the Knicks will continue to go through the market in search of their final veteran piece.