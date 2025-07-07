Knicks could target pesky defensive guard in free agency

The New York Knicks made two big moves in free agency to improve their offense. They signed Jordan Clarkson and Guerschon Yabusele to provide the bench depth that they were missing last season.

Clarkson signed for the veteran’s minimum, and Yabusele signed for slightly less than the midlevel exception. As a result, New York still has a bit of room to work with, as they can still sign another free agent to a veteran’s minimum without going over the second apron.

Knicks could look to sign Gary Payton II to the minimum

One free agent they could target for the minimum is former Golden State Warriors guard Gary Payton II. The 32-year-old is an unrestricted free agent and could be going for the minimum on the market by a contender.

Payton had spent the last three seasons with the Warriors, which was his second stint with them. He was a part of the championship-winning Warriors team back in 2022, and has shown to be a highly impactful player off the bench.

Last season, he averaged 6.5 points and 3.0 rebounds playing approximately 15 minutes per game in 62 games (11 starts). He is known to be a pesky defender while also possessing some athleticism on the offensive end.

Payton could provide critical bench depth for the Knicks

The Knicks could use a guy like him to provide a spark on the bench as well as more depth in the backcourt. His lack of shooting ability does hamper his true effectiveness as a scorer, but his defensive intensity could play well off the bench for them and come at a great value for the minimum.

Nevertheless, the Knicks will continue to survey the backup guards market as they look to fill in that final roster spot. Perhaps Payton II could be the guy to pursue.