Knicks could target longtime veteran center in free agency

Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images

The New York Knicks are still deciding whether to upgrade the roster by making a splash superstar acquisition or by adding depth in free agency. One way or another, changes to the roster must happen after falling short of reaching the NBA Finals this season.

Knicks could pursue Al Horford in the summer

Their depth is particularly thin in both the frontcourt and the scoring department. They ranked dead last in bench points per game this season, and the lack of scoring depth showed during the postseason as well.

Credit: Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images

To fix those problems, ESPN’s Tim Bontemps said on the Hoop Collective that New York should pursue Al Horford in free agency for depth.

“If they go get Al Horford this summer – who I think would be an unbelievable fit on this Knicks roster – and they go get another perimeter player to deepen their rotation…that’s a much better team,” Bontemps said. “That’s a team that could beat the Pacers next year. That’s a team that’ll be in the mix in the East.”

Horford could be a strong fit despite his older age

Horford, 39, will be entering his 19th NBA season next season. Despite his advanced age, he is still a productive big man who can help make an immediate impact in the second unit on both ends of the floor.

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

This past season with the Celtics, Horford averaged 9.0 points and shot 36% from three. He would be a strong floor spacer for New York’s offense while also having defensive versatility, two things that the Knicks could really use in their bench unit.

Of course, the team is still looking for a new head coach, and who they hire could have a massive impact on free agents and trade targets for them. However, if they can add the right depth pieces in the summer to make them a deeper and better team, they should be right back in the mix to come out of the East next season.