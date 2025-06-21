Knicks could target Kentucky sharpshooter in NBA Draft

The New York Knicks only have one pick in this year’s NBA Draft, which is the 50th overall pick. Although they are no longer in the phase of building a team through the draft, they could still select someone who can make a positive impact on their team immediately.

Knicks could select Koby Brea with the 50th overall pick

James L. Edwards III of The Athletic listed five potential targets for New York ahead of the draft. One of those targets was Koby Brea, a sharpshooter from the University of Kentucky.

Credit: Brianna Paciorka/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

“Brea has good footwork, which should allow him to be a good movement shooter at the next level. He’s got long arms and a quick release. Brea is also a smart player in the half court and can catch you by surprise with some of his passes,” Edwards wrote.

Brea is arguably the best three-point shooter in this year’s draft class. Last season with Kentucky, he led the SEC in three-point percentage at 43.5%. The previous season, he led the nation in three-point percentage with Dayton, shooting a remarkable 49.8% from beyond the arc on 6.1 attempts per game.

Brea brings traits that could help the Knicks a ton

The 22-year-old also brings size at 6-6 and 174 lbs, making him a good choice for the bench as they lack size. Furthermore, Brea brings the offensive tools that the Knicks didn’t have in the second unit last season.

Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images

Their bench was dead last in points and attempted the fewest threes out of any bench unit in the league. Brea could immediately fix both with his lights-out shooting ability.

Of course, he would still need to develop at the NBA level before immediately becoming a high-impact player, but what he brings to the table could help the Knicks right away as they continue their quest for a title.