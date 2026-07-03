The New York Knicks are still in search of a new backup center following Mitchell Robinson’s departure in free agency. While they could find one through the trade market, there could be a serviceable big man that becomes available in free agency.

Knicks could pursue Jonas Valanciunas

According to The Athletic’s James L. Edwards III, Denver Nuggets center Jonas Valanciunas could be a name to watch for if he gets waived by Denver.

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“I still think New York continues to scan the trade market for a backup center but wouldn’t be surprised if they and Valanciunas come together as long as he wants to stay in NBA,” Edwards posted on X.

The Knicks and Valanciunas have been linked for some time. The 34-year-old just finished his 14th NBA season backing up Nikola Jokic, averaging 8.7 points and 5.1 rebounds while playing just over 13 minutes per game.

Valanciunas could be a good fit

Valanciunas doesn’t bring the same level of defense and rim protection that Robinson brought, but he is much more dynamic offensively. They could value from having two offense-first centers, allowing them to have spacing spread across the entire rotation.

If he gets waived by the Nuggets, he could be a cheap option for the veteran minimum. The team is still trying to avoid the second apron, so any contracts they take on will have to be cheap.

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There is a good chance that Valanciunas becomes available, as Denver just added Marvin Bagley III in free agency, who will surely surpass Valanciunas on the depth chart. New York is in more desperate need of a big man, so Valanciunas could be a good fit.

The center market is very thin, so New York must consider all options and ensure they are not shorthanded in the frontcourt heading into next season.