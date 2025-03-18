Knicks could target high-upside Bulls guard in offseason

Credit: Erik Williams-Imagn Images

The New York Knicks’ starting five when fully healthy is top-tier, but their bench unit needs some work. Miles McBride has been the only consistent contributor off the bench, with the rest of them not being as dependable.

Knicks could target Coby White in the offseason

Therefore, the Knicks may need to pursue key bench depth in the offseason to make their team more complete. Bleacher Report’s Eric Pincus suggested Chicago Bulls guard Coby White as a potential trade target.

Credit: Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

White would help transform the Knicks’ offense tremendously, as he has grown into an elite perimeter scorer. The 25-year-old UNC product is in the midst of arguably his best season with the Bulls, averaging 19.5 points on 43.6% shooting from the floor and 35.6% from three-point range.

White is in his sixth NBA season and could be a big trade piece for Chicago given the current state of their team. They already traded away Zach LaVine at the trade deadline and will likely move Nikola Vucevic too.

White could come at a steep price

White could be another piece moved while his value is high to help accelerate the Bulls’ rebuilding process. Sports Illustrated’s Jeremy Brener suggested that their roster construction makes trading White sensible.

“Considering the fact that the Bulls just traded for Josh Giddey last offseason, Chicago doesn’t need another point guard next to him. Perhaps moving White would allow the Bulls to find a more complementary piece for Giddey in the Chicago backcourt. If that’s the case, the Knicks should inquire about White’s price tag,” Brener wrote.

Credit: Chris Nicoll-Imagn Images

Pincus listed Mitchell Robinson, Tyler Kolek, and Ariel Hukporti as trade bait in a potential deal, which would make sense given that Chicago will want young players with a high upside for White.

Acquiring White likely means parting ways with Robinson, which could be a significant loss given that he anchors the Knicks’ defense. However, he has had serious injury trouble over the years and they may be better off bringing in more durable pieces.

Nevertheless, the Knicks will be in the market for depth pieces over the summer, and White should be at the top of their wishlist.