Knicks could target former Wizards veteran backup center in free agency

The New York Knicks have enough room to sign one more player to a veteran’s minimum contract. While they are expected to use that spot to fill in backcourt depth, they could use it to add more in the frontcourt instead.

Knicks could pursue Richaun Holmes in free agency

Sporting News’ Dean Simon suggested that the Knicks could target recently waived veteran center from the Washington Wizards, Richaun Holmes.

“In an effort to build upon their successful summer, the Knicks may offer a deal to one of the newest entrants to the free agency landscape, Richaun Holmes,” Simon wrote.

Credit: Daniel Kucin Jr.-Imagn Images

Holmes was recently waived by the Washington Wizards after spending the last two seasons with them. The 10-year veteran also has stops with the Kings, Mavericks, 76ers and Suns.

Last season, he played in just 31 games but averaged 7.4 points and 5.4 rebounds per game off the bench. The 31-year-old is 6-10 and 235 lbs, meaning that he could provide meaningful depth in the frontcourt with his size and physicality.

Holmes could be a good insurance policy in the frontcourt

Holmes is a more traditional big with little to no floor spacing ability. He averages just 0.4 three-point attempts for his career, so he may not have a large role if he were to join the Knicks.

Credit: David Reginek-Imagn Images

However, his veteran presence could be useful and he can also be a good insurance policy in the event of an injury to a key frontcourt player.

As of now, it is not clear which players they are targeting with the final veteran minimum spot. They may be more likely to use it on a backcourt player who can shoot, but if their options become thin, they could give Holmes a look in free agency.