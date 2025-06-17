Knicks could target former Grizzlies sharpshooter in free agency

The New York Knicks will survey the free agent market for depth options this summer. While a complete retooling of the starting five is not likely, their bench unit needs a makeover.

Knicks could pursue Luke Kennard in free agency

Their bench unit was last in points per game during the regular season, and they lacked shot creation and playmaking from that group. They also need additional shooting to help the roster as a whole, as they were a below-average three-point shooting team for a large part of the second half of the season.

Credit: Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images

James L. Edwards III of The Athletic suggested that the Knicks should take a look at free agent guard Luke Kennard in free agency.

“The soon-to-be 29-year-old is one of the best shooters in basketball and also sneakily could be a secondary or tertiary ballhandler for New York, which desperately needs that skill set on its roster. Over the last five seasons, Kennard has made at least 43 percent of his 3s while also attempting at least four per game. He’s a sniper. Plain and simple,” Edwards wrote.

Kennard’s shooting could provide a huge boost for the Knicks

Kennard could help the Knicks’ second unit in a big way with his shooting prowess. He spent this past season with the Memphis Grizzlies, where he averaged 8.9 points per game and shot over 43% from three-point range.

Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

His shooting could be a big boost for the Knicks’ bench, as they could use a willing shooter in the backcourt with a reliable jumper. They had one in Donte DiVincenzo two seasons ago, but he was traded last summer in the Karl-Anthony Towns deal, which ended up being a significant loss.

Kennard’s price in free agency is still undetermined, but he should come at a relatively affordable price for a Knicks team that has limitations financially. New York will likely be targeting several free agents who can provide depth, and Kennard should be among the top candidates.