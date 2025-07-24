Knicks could target former Clippers intriguing shooter in free agency

The New York Knicks are in the mix for several free agents as they look to fill in their final roster spot. They have room to sign one more free agent to a veteran’s minimum after adding Jordan Clarkson and Guerschon Yabusele at the start of free agency.

Knicks could target Amir Coffey in free agency

The Sporting News’ Dean Simon suggested that the Knicks pursue former Los Angeles Clippers guard Amir Coffey for the final minimum spot.

“Coffey profiles as an exemplary bench piece for a contending team due to his mix of athleticism and precise jump-shooting prowess. As a prospective addition for the Knicks, he could use these traits to operate as both a serviceable one-on-one scorer and corner three-point specialist,” Simon wrote.

Credit: Jonathan Hui-Imagn Images

Coffey, 28, is coming off his best NBA season in what was his sixth season in the league. In 72 games (13 starts) with the Clippers last season, Coffey averaged 9.7 points and shot 47% from the floor and 41% from three.

Adding that efficient scoring to the Knicks’ bench could make a significant difference, as he would provide them with lights-out shooting and versatility, being listed at 6-7 and 210 lbs.

Coffey could be a massive depth piece for New York

New York could use more size and scoring depth off the bench, and Coffey could play a variety of roles thanks to his elite shooting ability. The Knicks are also a bit thin in terms of wing depth, so bringing in a guy like Coffey could provide them with another go-to option if they need a spark.

Credit: Jim Rassol-Imagn Images

New York has expressed interest and struck out on some available free agents. Marcus Smart signed with the Lakers, and Chris Paul went back to the Clippers for his final season, so the options on the market are dwindling.

They are still in the mix for Ben Simmons, though they are far from alone in that race. If all else fails, they could turn towards Coffey and work out a deal that sees him join a title contender on a minimum contract.