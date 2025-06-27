Knicks could target Bulls high-octane ball-handler and scorer via trade

The New York Knicks know they need more firepower behind Jalen Brunson — and that urgency could push them toward a bold offseason swing.

Brunson has carried the scoring and ball-handling load admirably, but the Knicks lacked a true secondary creator when it mattered.

Adding another shot-maker might be the difference between another playoff run and a serious title push in 2025.

Coby White’s breakout season is hard to ignore

According to Bulls insider Joe Cowley, Chicago is open to moving either Lonzo Ball or Coby White this offseason via trade.

While Ball’s health remains uncertain, White is fresh off a solid year and could be the more attractive option for New York.

White averaged 20.4 points, 4.5 assists, and 3.7 rebounds while shooting 45.3% from the field and 37% from three-point range.

He also posted a .550 effective field goal percentage and logged a career-high in minutes, proving he can handle a heavy workload.

White’s scoring versatility — creating off the dribble, knocking down threes, and running pick-and-roll — fits what the Knicks lack.

He isn’t known for elite defense, but his offensive spark off the bench or next to Brunson could be a major asset.

Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images

Knicks could benefit from his team-friendly contract

White is heading into the final year of a three-year, $36 million deal — making him very affordable at just a $12.8 million cap hit.

For a team like the Knicks, who are balancing potential extensions and luxury tax concerns, White’s deal adds flexibility.

New York could explore a swap involving Mitchell Robinson, who is set to earn around $14 million next season himself.

The Bulls have long needed a rim-protecting center, and Robinson — if healthy — checks that box despite his limited offensive game.

However, White’s ascending value might require the Knicks to include additional compensation to get a deal done.

Is Mitchell Robinson the expendable piece?

Robinson is an elite shot-blocker and rebounder when healthy, but he’s struggled to stay on the court consistently over the years.

That unreliability could nudge the Knicks into exploring deals that bring back more durable, offensive-minded contributors like White.

Trading Robinson for White might create a temporary defensive gap, but it also unlocks a far more dynamic guard rotation.

Sometimes the best defense is a relentless offense, and White would ease Brunson’s workload while keeping pressure on opposing defenses.

Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images

Why White could be the sixth man the Knicks need

If the Knicks’ wants to stagger Brunson’s minutes, White can take over second units or even close games when needed.

He’s not a typical ball-stopper and his ability to stretch the floor opens more space for the Knicks’ core scorers to operate.

Think of White like a microwave scorer — the kind who can heat up in a hurry and change the energy of a game instantly.

For a team built around toughness and discipline, adding a little chaos and scoring electricity off the bench could be the spark.