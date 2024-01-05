Knicks could target Blazers’ star ball handler as deadline approaches

John Hefti-USA TODAY Sports

Another name has been added to the New York Knicks‘ trade targets as the Feb. 8 deadline fast approaches.

Bleacher Report’s Zach Buckley listed Portland Trail Blazers point guard Malcolm Brogdon as a potential fit for the Knicks, saying this in part:

“Whether paired with Brunson in the starting five or tasked with piloting the second team, Brogdon could immediately step into a substantial role in New York. Outside of a lengthy injury history, there aren’t many risks with him,” Buckley said.

“If the Knicks want to make a significant addition without paying an exorbitant trade price, Brogdon might be their best bet.”

Knicks: Brogdon Has the Tools to Elevate Knicks’ Ball Movement and Outside Shooting

Brogdon is as versatile and malleable a fringe All-Star talent as there is in the NBA today.

The Virginia product has done everything from earn a place in the illustrious 50-40-90 club in 2019 as well as leading an Indiana Pacers team to a playoff berth while ascending to No. 11 in the league in assists (7.1 APG) the following year.

When asked to come off the bench following his career season, Brogdon embraced the role change and contributed 14.9 points and 4.2 rebounds with a 3.7-1.5 assist-to-turnover ratio per game for the Boston Celtics last year.

Brogdon can play more than one position and his elite outside shooting, defense, and floor generalship is worth a look from the Knicks front office.

Drummond, Murray are Other Options For the Knicks to Consider

Buckley also listed Chicago Bulls center Andre Drummond and Atlanta Hawks guard Dejounte Murray as potential targets as well.

Drummond would give the Knicks a prominent glass-cleaning force down low, but redundancy at the position along with it, as Isaiah Hartenstein, Previous Achiuwa, Jericho Sims, and Taj Gibson are all sharing time.

As for Murray, the Swiss army knife guard may not make the move to New York, as his Klutch Sports agent Rich Paul reportedly has differences with Knicks brass.

Murray would offer many of the things Brogdon brings to the table, while also being one of the best rebounders at the point guard position (5.8 RPG career average).

Time is of the essence for the Knicks with five weeks left to go before the deadline.