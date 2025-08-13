Knicks could target 14-year veteran guard for the minimum

The New York Knicks still have not signed a player to their last roster spot. They only have room to sign someone to a veteran’s minimum, and there have been a few targets that they have been linked to, including Ben Simmons and Landry Shamet.

Knicks could pursue Cory Joseph in free agency

However, they could also target another veteran who can provide some backcourt depth. Bleacher Report’s Eric Pincus suggested that New York targets 14-year veteran guard Cory Joseph for the final roster spot.

Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

“Nearly 36, Joseph offers experience and stability to a younger team needing a mentor. Last season, he was pushed into the starting lineup with the Magic through five playoff games (with starter Jalen Suggs out injured). He averaged 5.0 points and 3.0 assists per game, shooting 31.3 percent from three,” Pincus wrote.

Joseph was expected to be less of an impact player with the Orlando Magic last season, but that changed after the team suffered a myriad of injuries. Joseph averaged just 3.5 points and 1.4 assists last season, but appeared in 50 games and started 16.

Joseph could be a valuable bench presence

New York already has someone more of a locker room presence in P.J. Tucker, but adding Joseph would also be beneficial for backcourt insurance. He showed that he can still make an impact on a competitive team last season in Orlando, so he would be a valuable addition for New York.

Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images

Joseph likely wouldn’t get a ton of playing time if he were to join the Knicks, but they have their rotation essentially set already. His presence on the bench would bring a championship pedigree to the team, as he won an NBA title with the San Antonio Spurs in 2014.

While the Knicks might prefer to add a player who can play quality minutes, Joseph would be far from a bad addition and could make a difference for a title-contending Knicks team next season.