Knicks could swoop in and snag future Hall of Fame point guard in free agency

The New York Knicks appear to be in the market for a backup point guard as they approach free agency. They have already made two significant moves in signing both Jordan Clarkson and Guerschon Yabusele.

Those signings put the Knicks at the second apron, meaning that any other signing that isn’t for a league minimum will put them over it. New York may need to make a trade to free up cap space to make another worthy addition this summer, though they can still pursue a player for the minimum.

Could the Knicks target Chris Paul in free agency?

One player who is a free agent that could be on the Knicks’ radar is future Hall of Fame point guard Chris Paul. The 40-year-old and 12-time All-Star is likely heading towards his final NBA season, though he can have a huge impact on whichever team he joins.

Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

He spent last season with the San Antonio Spurs and started in all 82 games, the first time since the 2014-15 season that he did so. In those games, he averaged 8.8 points and 7.4 assists, showing that he can still be an impactful floor general to lead an offense.

If he were to join the Knicks, his role would look significantly different, as he would be the primary backup to Jalen Brunson and see the court a lot less, meaning that Paul would have to be willing to play a reduced role. However, they could use a veteran and a floor general like Paul to lead their second unit.

Paul would provide the Knicks with an elite floor general off the bench

Clarkson and Yabusele will help impact the Knicks’ bench scoring significantly, but they still need a guy who can run the unit to get them clean looks. While they do have Tyler Kolek waiting in the wings, it is still unclear if new head coach Mike Brown is willing to give an underdeveloped player significant playing time on a title contender.

Therefore, if they can snag the aging Paul on a league minimum, they would have their facilitator for the second unit who also plays solid defense in the backcourt. Paul would also be a strong veteran leader for a younger Knicks team, which could be highly impactful in terms of the locker room dynamic.

Credit: David Gonzales-Imagn Images

It is still unclear where Paul is going to sign in free agency, and there hasn’t been much of an indication that he is on the Knicks’ radar. ESPN’s Shams Charania noted that the Clippers, Bucks, and Suns have emerged as potential landing spots for Paul, so New York might be out of luck.

However, they could still touch base with him to see if he’d be willing to join New York on a discounted deal to pursue a championship.