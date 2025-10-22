Knicks could start second-year big man in place of injured center

The New York Knicks will be without center Mitchell Robinson for the season opener against the Cleveland Cavaliers. The team has stressed that Robinson didn’t suffer a new injury and that he is sitting out to manage his surgically repaired left ankle.

Knicks could start Ariel Hukporti with Mitchell Robinson out

With him being out, that gives an opportunity for others to step up in a big game against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Second-year big man Ariel Hukporti could be a candidate to start.

In a fully healthy rotation, it’s uncertain if he would even be a part of it, but the big man has shown a lot of promise and could make a spot start to keep the planned starting unit somewhat intact. Hukporti was asked about the idea of possibly starting on Wednesday and his response indicates that he’s not thinking about it too heavily.

“Whatever coach says stands. I’ll go with his word,” Hukporti said (h/t Kristian Winfield of the New York Daily News).

Hukporti appeared in just 25 games last season, but he flashed some brilliance as a traditional big man with some athleticism. He has only started one game in his career, and he suffered a meniscus injury in that game.

The Knicks will need to choose between size and spacing

Starting against the Cavaliers will be a tough task, as they have Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen manning the frontcourt. However, starting him would give the Knicks the size needed to match up with Cleveland’s two bigs.

As I noted on Fireside Knicks, an Empire Sports Media podcast covering the Knicks, the team could also choose to start a smaller lineup in favor of running a five-out offense. That would likely mean moving Miles McBride into the starting lineup and moving Karl-Anthony Towns back to the center position.

Regardless of what the Knicks choose to do, it will be next man up for them. The game tips off at 7 PM EST at Madison Square Garden.