Knicks could sign former Pacers scorer for bench depth

The New York Knicks’ lack of bench depth could severely hurt them in the postseason. They will be banking on their starters to get the job done, which is a risky bet, especially if one of them goes down with an injury.

Knicks could sign Chris Duarte to fill up bench depth

Starting on Feb. 28, New York can sign a free agent and avoid going over the second apron. Additionally, they have an open roster spot that can be used to sign a player. James L. Edwards III of The Athletic suggested that Chris Duarte could be a serviceable option to bring in.

“Duarte is another big wing who, when at his best, can shoot the ball from deep at a league-average clip. He just hasn’t shown enough development elsewhere to be worth investing in,” Edwards wrote. “Duarte would be fine as a bench-filler who might be inspired by a new opportunity to get his NBA career starter.”

Duarte has bounced around some teams since being drafted in the first round by the Indiana Pacers in 2021. He has seen time with the Sacramento Kings and most recently the Chicago Bulls, but he was waived by Chicago after barely seeing the floor.

Duarte could be an impactful bench piece for the Knicks

The 27-year-old has shown the capability to be a reliable bench player. In his rookie season, he averaged 13.1 points and 4.1 rebounds per game and shot 43% from the field and 37% from three. Since then, however, he has not seen nearly as much playing time and his career has trended backward.

The Knicks would be a good fit for Duarte, as they need a wing who can come off the bench and help improve their scoring from the second unit. They currently rank dead last in bench points per game with just 21.3, so Duarte could fill in a huge role and provide some much-needed depth from them.

It is unclear what the Knicks’ level of interest currently is in Duarte, but with them having an open roster spot, he is someone who they could consider.