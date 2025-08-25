Knicks could sign 14-year veteran free agent guard this offseason

The New York Knicks still have room to sign one more player to a veteran’s minimum contract. While they have been linked to a lot of popular names, such as Ben Simmons and Landry Shamet, there is another player who has gone under the radar that they could pursue.

Knicks could target Cory Joseph in free agency

Daily Knicks’ Mikail Nakhuda suggested that New York should target free agent guard Cory Joseph for the veteran’s minimum.

“No, he is not the flashiest name, but Joseph is exactly the kind of dependable veteran who quietly holds things together when stars sit. Just ask the Orlando Magic. Last season, the Magic signed him as a veteran presence. But when Jalen Suggs went down late in the year, and the team had to juggle injuries from Franz Wagner and Paolo Banchero, Joseph stepped into a real role and delivered,” Nakhuda wrote.

Joseph has played 14 seasons in the NBA, mostly as a quality role player. He appeared in 50 games for the Magic last season and averaged only 3.5 points, but he became an important glue guy for them late in the season after the team went through a myriad of injuries.

Joseph would be a solid depth piece for the Knicks

If he were to sign with the Knicks, it’s unlikely he would see the floor a ton, but what he can provide would still be very useful. He is still a quality ball handler, and he is a true point guard, something that the Knicks’ bench unit is lacking.

New York added lots of depth over the summer, as they signed Jordan Clarkson and Guerschon Yabusele to free agent deals early in the offseason. Adding Joseph would give them a good insurance policy in the backcourt in the event one of them went down with an injury of some kind.

Ultimately, the Knicks will continue to search the open market for a player who they believe will be a strong fit. Joseph could be an option they could target if their most desirable options don’t sign with them.