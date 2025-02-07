Knicks could reunite with old friend through the buyout market

Credit: Sam Sharpe-Imagn Images

The trade deadline came and went, with the New York Knicks’ only move sending Jericho Sims to the Milwaukee Bucks for Delon Wright. The attention will now turn to the buyout market if the Knicks want to make additions to their loaded roster.

Knicks could pursue Taj Gibson if he gets bought out

One of the players that could wind up on the buyout market is an old friend of theirs and a fan favorite in New York. The New York Post’s Stefan Bondy posted on X that he envisions a scenario where veteran big man Taj Gibson finds his way back to the Knicks through the buyout market.

“This is not based on any reporting, only my affinity for storylines, but I’m picturing a world where Taj Gibson gets bought out and returns to the Knicks,” Bondy posted.

Gibson, 39, has spent this season with the Charlotte Hornets, where he is currently still playing. In 20 games played, he is averaging 2.4 points and 3.4 rebounds in approximately 10 minutes per game. The 16-year-veteran has bounced around a handful of teams in the past few seasons but has found his way onto the Knicks on two separate occasions.

He was one of their main backup players from 2019-22, and he briefly came back to the Knicks last season following Mitchell Robinson’s injury in early December of 2023. Last season, Gibson appeared in 16 games with New York and averaged one point and 1.8 rebounds per game.

Gibson could be an important depth piece for the Knicks

The Knicks don’t have a ton of bench depth right now, and Gibson returning to the team for a third time could make some sense. Robinson is close to returning from ankle surgery, but his history would indicate that there is a chance he will get seriously injured again.

Therefore, Gibson could fulfill a role in the second unit if they need extra size and physicality. He wouldn’t have a significant role, but he would be a serviceable option who has already gained the trust of head coach Tom Thibodeau and is liked by the fans. He could also be a good locker room presence given his long tenure in the league.

However, if the Knicks do want to sign Gibson, or anybody else for that matter, they will have to wait until the end of the month. To avoid going over the second apron, the Knicks can’t sign any free agent until Feb. 28, per ESPN’s Bobby Marks. They also cannot add a player with a pre-existing salary of $12.8 million or more.

Bringing back Gibson is not highly likely given that there isn’t a massive need with him, but nothing can be ruled out of the realm of possibilities when it comes to bringing back a fan favorite.