Knicks could reunite with former associate head coach to fill in head coaching vacancy

The New York Knicks are searching for a new head coach for the first time in five years after officially ending the Tom Thibodeau era on Tuesday. New York wants to have a new voice leading the charge, as they firmly believe they can win an NBA title with the roster they have.

Knicks could reunite with Johnnie Bryant as head coach

They will scout several different candidates to become their next head coach. One of the top candidates is an old friend of theirs who could retire to the team as the next head coach.

Credit: Reggie Hildred-Imagn Images

Cleveland Cavaliers associate head coach Johnnie Bryant is arguably the current favorite to land the job for the Knicks. He already has ties to New York, having served as the Knicks’ associate head coach alongside Thibodeau from 2020 to 2024.

The 39-year-old has been an NBA coach in some capacity since 2014, when he started as an assistant with the Utah Jazz. He has no head coaching experience at the pro level, which could potentially deter the Knicks from hiring him, given their title contention status.

Bryant has a track record of strongly developing players

However, he has shown to be an impactful assistant and excels at player development. During his time with the Knicks, players like Jalen Brunson, Josh Hart, Isaiah Hartenstein, Julius Randle, Donte DiVincenzo, etc., all had career years with Bryant on the staff, and he replicated that same development process with the Cavs this season.

Cleveland had their best regular season in almost a decade with 64 wins. They were one of the top overall teams in the league, led by Donovan Mitchell and Evan Mobley, and Bryant’s coaching alongside head coach Kenny Atkinson contributed significantly to the leap they took.

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Bryant is also known to be a creative offensive mind, and New York needs more creativity on that end of the floor. Under Thibodeau this past season, the offense was largely centered around one player, and the supporting cast was underutilized at times.

There is no predicting how Bryant as a head coach would go, but he should be at the top of their wishlist as they continue their search for a new head coach. They could opt for a more experienced face, but if they go with a younger voice, Bryant could be that guy.