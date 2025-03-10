Knicks could reunite with deadeye pure scorer in free agency

Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

Scoring off the bench. That’s what the New York Knicks desperately need to address next summer.

Thankfully, a sharpshooter with a reputation for streaky scoring explosions could be an option for them in free agency.

Knicks should keep tabs on Doug McDermott in FA

The Knicks could make a play for upcoming unrestricted free agent Doug McDermott. The Creighton product signed a one-year, $3.3 million deal with the Sacramento Kings ahead of this season.

Once he hits the open market, McDermott would be a veteran option that would have the ability to amplify New York’s second-unit attack. Though he only averages 3.3 points per game this season, there are many reasons why the Knicks could reap bountifully off of acquiring him.

McDermott would give the Knicks efficient shooting & scoring

The 33-year-old shoots 41.1 percent from three-point range for his career. He’s one of the best marksmen the league has to offer.

McDermott is gifted at launching threes when coming off of off-ball screens. The Knicks’ offense thrived last season when players like Donte DiVincenzo facilitated textbook off-ball movement and quick decision-making. McDermott could offer that same caliber of play to jolt New York.

He’s not at all far removed from averaging double figures in scoring in four consecutive campaigns between 2019-20 and 2022-23. McDermott boasted averages of 11.4 points and 2.6 rebounds on 48.9 percent shooting from the field and 41.4 percent shooting from long range. He did so in 22.1 MPG.

The bottom line on McDermott to the Knicks

All in all, McDermott is a scorer who could easily return to double-digit territory in New York if given a score of minutes. He’s not the most gifted offensive talent at putting the ball on the floor to get to his spots. Nevertheless, they are bereft of a pure shooter that specializes in catching and shooting.

Thus, on a similar salary as to the one he earned in 2024-25, McDermott would be a great buy-low option for the Knicks to reunite with in a potential second stint.