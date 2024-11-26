Knicks could pursue versatile veteran center to enhance depth

Credit: David Gonzales-Imagn Images

The New York Knicks have a great roster, but it is hard to deny that it is incomplete. The second unit is very thin thanks to injuries, and they are especially short in the frontcourt behind Karl-Anthony Towns.

Daniel Theis named as a potential trade target for the Knicks

With Precious Achiuwa and Mitchell Robinson still out with injuries, the Knicks have had to rely on Jericho Sims more than they probably would have liked to. Eventually, the two injured Knicks will return, but with the risk of re-injury greater than ever, they could benefit by making a move for a big that is ready to contribute right away.

Bleacher Report’s Greg Swartz suggested New Orleans Pelicans’ backup center Daniel Theis as a potential trade target for New York along with Nick Richards of the Charlotte Hornets and Drew Eubanks of the Utah Jazz.

“Don’t expect any major in-season trades from the New York Knicks after they gave up six first-round picks in trades to acquire Karl-Anthony Towns and Mikal Bridges this past offseason,” Swartz wrote. “Instead, stabilizing the backup center spot is more important, as Mitchell Robinson and Precious Achiuwa have both missed the entire season thus far due to injuries.”

Theis could give the Knicks depth at center

Theis is a rather new name in the Knicks’ rumor mill. The eight-year veteran has appeared in 13 games with the Pelicans this season and is averaging 3.9 points and 3.5 rebounds.

Theis is an offense-oriented big who can occasionally block shots, which could make him a solid fit with the Knicks. For his career, he is shooting 53.9% from the field and 32.8% from three while also averaging 0.9 blocks and 0.8 steals.

Theis spent his first four seasons with the Boston Celtics but has been bouncing around teams since he was traded to the Chicago Bulls during the 2020-21 season. Since that season, he has played 150 total games for six different teams.

If Theis were to join the Knicks, he would not play a substantial amount of minutes behind Towns, but he would give the team some much-needed depth at the position. Of course, there is an injury risk with Theis, as he missed 50 games in the 2022-23 season after undergoing knee surgery.

However, he is a cheap option that wouldn’t cost more than a second-round pick or two, and given the state of the team from a health standpoint, there is low risk to making such a move for Theis.