Knicks could pursue recently waived former Lakers guard with high upside

The New York Knicks still have a roster spot to fill as the offseason continues. The options on the market have dwindled in recent days, but a new and realistic target may have just emerged for them.

Knicks could target Jordan Goodwin in free agency

The Sporting News’ Dean Simon suggested that New York could take a chance on recently waived former Los Angeles Lakers guard Jordan Goodwin.

Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

“Goodwin’s skillset as a member of the Lakers was defined by endless hustle and stick-to-itiveness, and New York might just be the perfect place for the 26-year-old to grow his game and make meaningful contributions to a winning group,” Simon wrote.

The Lakers waived Goodwin on Monday to make room for Marcus Smart, who signed a two-year, $11 million deal with Los Angeles. Smart was also heavily on the Knicks’ radar, but they weren’t able to guarantee a route to playing time for him, hence why he signed with the Lakers.

Goodwin could make a sneaky good impact on the Knicks

Goodwin doesn’t light up the stat sheet, as the 26-year-old averaged just 5.6 points and 3.9 rebounds in 29 games last season. However, he is known to be a pest on the defensive side and has improved as a shooter, shooting 38.2% from three-point range this past season with the Lakers.

Credit: Jaime Valdez-Imagn Images

The Knicks could use the backcourt depth along with his energy and tenacity in spurts, which could help them in the long run. Furthermore, Goodwin wouldn’t be overly expensive, likely costing the Knicks the league minimum, which they have enough room for.

Ultimately, the Knicks will likely keep their attention on some of the top available free agents such as Malcolm Brogdon and Ben Simmons. However, if they are unable to land one of them, Goodwin could be a solid backup plan.