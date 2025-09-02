Knicks could pursue last season’s three-point percentage leader in free agency

The New York Knicks are still searching for a veteran to sign to a minimum contract, which would ultimately lock up their active roster for the 2025-26 season.

Knicks could target Seth Curry in free agency

While they have been linked to big names such as Ben Simmons and Russell Westbrook, there are still other targets out there that they might have a better chance of signing. James L. Edwards III of The Athletic listed veteran shooter Seth Curry as a possible target.

“It doesn’t hurt to have a surplus of players who can hit 3s, and few are more accurate than Curry. He led the NBA in 3-point percentage last year at 45.6 (only 2.7 attempts per game) and has shot less than 40 percent from 3 only once over his last seven seasons,” Edwards wrote.

Curry, who is the brother of future Hall of Famer and current Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry, has been in the league for 11 seasons, last playing for the Charlotte Hornets. Last season, he led the NBA in three-point percentage with a 45.6% clip, and he averaged 6.5 points per game.

Curry would provide great shooting depth for the Knicks

The veteran guard does not provide much else other than shooting, but as Edwards noted, more shooting is a massive luxury. He would serve as great depth in the backcourt and could find his way into some meaningful minutes under new head coach Mike Brown.

Brown thrives with a team full of shooters, and Curry would fit in well as a depth piece. The Knicks added some shooting depth earlier this summer by signing Jordan Clarkson and Guerschon Yabusele, both of whom are above-average scorers from long distance.

The Knicks could pivot towards a cheap deal for Curry if the options on the market get thinner as training camp approaches.