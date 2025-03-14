Knicks could pursue Hornets’ promising center in offseason

Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

The New York Knicks have Mitchell Robinson back on the floor after a season-long absence due to ankle surgery, but they still need center depth and could retool their center room in the offseason.

Knicks could target Mark Williams in the offseason

A player that could be on the Knicks’ radar in the summer is Mark Williams of the Charlotte Hornets. Williams was traded to the Los Angeles Lakers at this year’s trade deadline but was sent back to Charlotte after the Lakers rescinded the trade because of a failed physical.

Sports Illustrated’s Jeremy Brener floated the idea of the Knicks pursuing the young big man. The Hornets could look to move some of their core pieces in the offseason as they are in the depths of a rebuild.

Credit: Sam Sharpe-Imagn Images

“If Charlotte looks to revisit a trade in the offseason and New York still finds itself unhappy with its center situation, a deal between the two sides could take place,” Brener wrote.

Williams, 23, has tremendous upside as an elite interior big man. This season, he is averaging a double-double with 15.7 points and 10.0 rebounds along with 1.3 blocks per game. The third-year center has showcased great athleticism and rebounding throughout his career.

Williams has an extensive injury history

The main thing holding him back is a troublesome injury history. He has yet to play more than 43 games in a single season thus far and has had a nagging back issue this season. The Lakers never formally disclosed what the physical showed that caused them to back off from making the trade, but it must have been severe enough to avoid giving up crucial assets for him.

That can complicate things for the Knicks, as they already don’t have a deep roster outside the starting five. Williams is a promising big man with great upside, so the price of acquiring him would be far from cheap.

Credit: Rhona Wise-Imagn Images

The Knicks will have to consider if he is worth giving up potentially critical assets for. Williams’ talent level could help get the Knicks over the edge, but his lack of availability historically could hurt them in the long run.

Ultimately, the direction Charlotte will choose to go in will become clear this offseason, and New York could jump on the opportunity to acquire a player that helps them move closer to title contention.