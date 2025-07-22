Knicks could pursue high-upside former Pelicans guard in free agency

The New York Knicks are still weighing their options as they look to fill in their last roster spot. They have room to add a player to a veteran’s minimum, and they could use it on a player who can make an impact on the team in a big way.

Knicks could target Brandon Boston Jr. in free agency

Bleacher Report’s Greg Swartz listed his top seven cheap free agents left on the market, and he listed former New Orleans Pelicans guard Brandon Boston Jr. as one of them.

Credit: Kelley L Cox-Imagn Images

“The 23-year-old took advantage of some injuries to the New Orleans Pelicans last season, averaging 13.4 points, 4.8 rebounds, 4.6 assists and 1.6 steals in 10 starts. He has really good size for a shooting guard at 6’7″ with a high release point on his jumpers,” Swartz wrote.

Given his young age, Boston might prefer to play with a younger team that can grant him a larger role and help with his development. However, if he were to join the Knicks, the former second-round pick could potentially play a role as an energy piece who can make a positive impact in certain situations.

Boston would give the Knicks tremendous versatility

His versatility allows him to play a variety of roles, and New York could use the extra talent off the bench. They have made significant upgrades to their second unit this summer by adding Jordan Clarkson and Guerschon Yabusele, giving them much more flexibility in terms of lineups and schemes.

Credit: Christopher Creveling-Imagn Images

Boston could be a nice plug-and-play piece alongside Miles McBride and Josh Hart, along with giving the team another bench scorer. The Knicks have made it a priority to load up on bench scoring this summer after being the lowest-scoring bench unit in the league last season.

The Knicks will likely keep their eyes on several free agents as they look to finalize their roster. Boston could be a name to watch closely for in the coming weeks.