Knicks could pursue former Hawks all-around scorer in free agency

As the New York Knicks look ahead to free agency, they have a few different areas they would like to address. One of the things that they need to prioritize this summer is improving the scoring depth behind the starters.

Knicks could target Caris LeVert for scoring depth

New York was dead last in bench points during the regular season, and they didn’t have a strong shot creator who could get that unit clicking. One target they could pursue to fix that is free agent guard Caris LeVert.

LeVert, 30, just wrapped up his ninth NBA season and is now an unrestricted free agent. He spent this past season with the Cleveland Cavaliers before getting traded to the Atlanta Hawks as part of the De’Andre Hunter deal.

Credit: Kyle Ross-Imagn Images

Before this season, he had spent five years with the Brooklyn Nets, 74 games with the Indiana Pacers, and two full seasons with the Cavaliers.

In 64 games this season, he averaged 12.1 points and shot 46.7% from the floor and 37.3% from three-point range. The 6-6, 205 lbs guard presents a skillset of pure scoring with a strong all-around game.

LeVert could provide a major boost to the Knicks’ bench

His lack of defense is a bit problematic, but his scoring and size could provide a major boost off the Knicks’ bench. As of right now, Miles McBride and Tyler Kolek make up the only guards off the bench, as Cameron Payne and Landry Shamet are free agents.

Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

LeVert’s last contract had an annual salary of $16 million, so if that price remains the same, it could be out of New York’s price range. However, they can free up cap space by making smaller moves to avoid becoming a second apron team, or they can negotiate a cheaper deal with LeVert.

It is still unclear if LeVert is on New York’s radar, but they should consider him as an option as they survey the open market this summer.