Knicks could pursue Bucks megastar at trade deadline

The New York Knicks have had an active offseason, but without making a massive blockbuster trade as opposed to last season. So far, they have taken a more conservative approach when it comes to adding players, with Jordan Clarkson and Guerschon Yabusele being their only free agent signings.

Knicks could acquire Giannis Antetokounmpo at the trade deadline

Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo has been at the forefront of trade talks throughout the offseason, but as of now, the two-time MVP has not formally requested a trade out of Milwaukee. It is increasingly likely that he will at least begin the 2025-26 season with the franchise he has spent his whole career with.

However, depending on how the Bucks are performing, he could be suiting up somewhere else by the trade deadline. Bleacher Report’s Grant Hughes believes Antetokounmpo could become available around the trade deadline next season.

Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images

“Barring a shocking over-performance, a roster led by Antetokounmpo and recently acquired center Myles Turner should keep the Bucks in the mushy middle of the East playoff race without any real shot at being better than that. For Giannis, a two-time MVP with a ring, that’s just not good enough,” Hughes wrote.

The Bucks have completely retooled their roster this summer after a disappointing first-round exit in last season’s playoffs. They waived Damian Lillard following an Achilles tear, and they replaced him by signing free agent center Myles Turner.

The Knicks would push the hardest for Antetokounmpo

Antetokounmpo’s future with the team had already been up in smoke, and now it is even more murky. The Knicks would be the team to pounce on the opportunity should he become available, as they are already well-positioned to win a title within the next few years.

Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Pairing Antetokounmpo with Jalen Brunson could form the best duo in the entire league, but acquiring a two-time MVP still in his prime will cost a lot. It could spell the end of Karl-Anthony Towns’ time as a Knick, along with Mikal Bridges or OG Anunoby.

New York may not want to blow the team up midseason, but only time will tell if a trade for the Bucks superstar will ever come to fruition. All eyes will be on him until he has a firm destination, and the Knicks will certainly be one of the teams pushing the hardest for him.