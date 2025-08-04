Knicks could pry Hornets assistant to join their staff

The New York Knicks are still attempting to add to their coaching staff for next season, and a new candidate has now emerged as they look to add an offensive coordinator.

Hornets’ Chris Jent is a frontrunner to join Knicks staff

According to Frank Isola, Charlotte Hornets assistant Chris Jent has emerged as the leading candidate for the Knicks’ offensive coordinator position. Jent joins Pacers assistant Mike Weinar as another leading candidate that New York is heavily considering for the job.

Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images

Jent has 17 seasons of coaching experience as an assistant, spending last season with the Hornets. He was the head coach of their Summer League team this past month and helped lead them to a Summer League championship, the first in the history of the Hornets franchise.

Jent could be a valuable addition to Mike Brown’s staff given his offensive capabilities as a coach. A big emphasis in Brown’s philosophy is playing with a high-octane offense, so the two sides could mesh well as New York looks to improve their scoring from last season.

The Knicks have made a few key hires this summer

The Knicks have also hired former Sacramento Kings coaches Riccardo Fois and Charles Allen to their staff. Both coaches worked with Brown while he was head coach of the Kings, so Brown is looking to build himself a staff he knows he will be comfortable with.

Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

New York also has added a defensive coordinator this summer, bringing in former Los Angeles Clippers assistant Brendan O’Connor to fill that position. The Knicks are hopeful that the addition of these new coaches will help improve their play on the court.

The Knicks have big expectations next season, so they will ensure that Brown can bring in coaches he is comfortable working alongside as they make a run for an NBA championship next season.