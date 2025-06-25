Knicks could potentially make draft-day trade, per NBA insider

The NBA Draft has arrived, and many are wondering how the New York Knicks will operate in this year’s edition. They only have one draft pick this year at this moment, which is the 50th overall pick in the second round.

Knicks could make a trade on the day of the NBA Draft

There isn’t much of an expectation for whoever they draft to receive ample playing time, especially after their four draft selections from last year barely saw the court. However, there are interesting prospects across the board that they could be intrigued by and want to bring in.

Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images

Bleacher Report’s Johnathan Wasserman believes that the Knicks could end up making yet another trade on the day of the draft.

“I’d bet on them moving up into early 2nd [round],” Wasserman posted on X.

The Knicks are prioritizing depth this summer

New York forked over their first-round pick for this year in the blockbuster deal to acquire Mikal Bridges last offseason. They selected Pacome Dadiet in the first round of last year’s draft, followed by Tyler Kolek, Kevin McCullar Jr., and Ariel Hukporti in the second round.

Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

This year, their main focus will be shoring up young depth in the event of injuries or other circumstances that keep main rotation pieces off the floor. The Knicks are looking to compete for a title next season and are not expected to bank on rookies to provide serious minutes.

Depth is the main area that the Knicks need to address this summer, but how they approach that remains to be seen. Leon Rose and the Knicks front office have never shied away from making draft day moves, and another one could be coming that could have a huge impact on their roster next season.