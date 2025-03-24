Knicks could move backup forward in sign-and-trade this offseason

Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

The New York Knicks could significantly change their bench unit this offseason. That area of the roster has been by far their weakest point, costing them winnable games throughout the season.

Knicks’ Precious Achiuwa is a sign-and-trade candidate this offseason

Therefore, they will need to address the lack of depth by pursuing players who are exceptional scorers. Bleacher Report’s Eric Pincus suggested that Precious Achiuwa could be a sign-and-trade candidate this upcoming offseason.

“An Achiuwa sign-and-trade seems more likely,” Pincus wrote. “Base-year compensation will get in the way if he receives more than a $7.2 million salary. For whatever he receives above that, things should still be workable. New York again has apron constraints to worry about anyway.”

Achiuwa’s one-year contract runs out after this season. He signed that deal in the offseason after being traded to the Knicks last season as part of the OG Anunoby deal and showed to have a tremendous impact defensively while making improvements offensively.

Achiuwa hasn’t gotten consistent playing time lately

He stepped in nicely for New York during Mitchell Robinson’s absence, but now he is back on the floor, which has made it hard for Achiuwa to get serious minutes. Since Robinson’s return, Achiuwa has found himself in and out of the rotation and only appears in spurts.

This season, he is averaging 6.3 points and 5.6 rebounds off the bench for New York. He has had an impact defensively but his lack of versatility on the offensive end hurts the Knicks’ frontcourt in the second unit, and they may be better off moving him in a sign-and-trade to get depth pieces.

Ultimately, what occurs down the final stretch and into the postseason could determine his future with the organization, but a move could be on the horizon for them to address their bigger needs.