Knicks could make offseason trade for Kings’ veteran center

Credit: Ed Szczepanski-Imagn Images

The New York Knicks were looking for center depth at the trade deadline but ultimately decided to bank on Mitchell Robinson’s health. While that strategy has worked out so far, they will certainly want to deepen their center rotation in the offseason.

Knicks could trade for Jonas Valanciunas in the offseason

Fadeaway World’s Eddie Bitar suggested that the Knicks swap Robinson and a first-round pick for Sacramento Kings center Jonas Valanciunas. New York was heavily interested in Valanciunas during this past offseason and at the trade deadline, but he ultimately signed with the Wizards before being traded to Sacramento.

“His size and experience would add depth to the Knicks’ frontcourt, providing a veteran presence alongside their younger players,” Bitar wrote. “Recently traded to the Sacramento Kings, Valanciunas’ availability may be limited. Acquiring him would likely require sending Mitchell Robinson and a future first-round pick to Sacramento, which isn’t the highest price.”

Valanciunas is currently in his 13th NBA season, and he is averaging 10.6 points and 7.9 rebounds with the Wizards and Kings this season. Despite not being an imposing defender like Robinson, he is a steady big man who can provide some good activity on the glass.

Losing Robinson could be a major risk for the Knicks

Furthermore, his offensive game is more versatile than Robinson’s, which can help enhance the offense with him on the floor. The downside to doing away with Robinson is that the Knicks would lose a major interior presence on both ends.

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Despite Robinson’s health issues, he is still a dominant paint presence when he is healthy, and the Knicks could suffer badly if they did away with him. On the contrary, the lack of durability strengthens the argument to trade him for a more available player. Valanciunas has played at least 60 games in each season since the 2019-20 season.

Nevertheless, the Knicks will look to address their biggest needs this summer and Valanciunas could help address their bench problems significantly. It is unclear what their interest level may be in the offseason, but expect them to at least gauge a price for him.