Knicks could make a trade for pesky Pelicans guard at the trade deadline

Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

The trade deadline is less than two weeks away, and the New York Knicks are among the teams looking to add to a potential championship roster. Despite them having a 29-16 record, their team still has a lot of holes that need to be filled if they wish to go far in the playoffs.

Mitchell Robinson and Jericho Sims are the two main players to watch for, and they can be used to help facilitate a trade that brings in some much-needed depth. Both players can give the Knicks additional draft capital to make smaller deals.

The Knicks have expressed interest in Javonte Green

The Knicks don’t have to make a home run play, and a cheap option who can make a great on-court impact may soon be available. According to ClutchPoints’ Brett Siegel, many teams, including New York, are expressing some level of interest in New Orleans Pelicans guard Javonte Green.

“Pelicans swingman Javonte Green is a player the Celtics hold interest in, sources said, but New Orleans doesn’t want to take back more money. The Bucks, Nuggets, and New York Knicks have also been mentioned as teams holding a level of interest in Green,” Siegel wrote.

Green, 31, has seen a good amount of playing time on a depleted Pelicans team this season. He is averaging 6.1 points, 3.5 rebounds, and a steal per game in 40 games with New Orleans. The six-year NBA veteran has spent time with the Celtics, Bulls, and Pelicans in his career.

Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

Green could be a good fit off the Knicks’ bench

Green is not known to be an aggressive scorer, as he averaged just 3.9 field goal attempts per game for his career. However, he is a pest on the defensive side of the ball and can be a high-energy player off the bench for New York.

His play style is comparable to that of Josh Hart and is a player that head coach Tom Thibodeau would likely enjoy having at his disposal.

Additionally, he would come at a very cheap price, and likely wouldn’t cost them Robinson if they elect to keep him at the deadline. The Knicks have been searching for bench upgrades anywhere, as they have one of the worst-producing second units in the NBA.

Green could provide them with a positive impact and give the starters some insurance for when they have an off night or need extra rest.

Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

As the deadline approaches, the Knicks will be in the mix for several key bench players. Green could be one of the guys that they attempt to make a move for given the impact he can provide at a very low price.