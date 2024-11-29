Knicks could make a play for high motor Mavericks center

Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

The New York Knicks need two things most at the present — bench scoring and interior fortification. The Dallas Mavericks have an underutilized talent who could return to form with the Knicks after being demoted. Dwight Powell is a center who could fit perfectly off of the Knicks’ bench behind Karl-Anthony Towns.

Knicks should pursue Mavs’ Dwight Powell after benching

Powell is a quintessential rim-runner who is known for his activity on the glass and in the pick-and-roll. There’s a reason why the Mavs favored him over other big men in years prior like Maxi Kleber and JaVale McGee.

Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

The Canadian talent has fallen out of grace in Dallas in favor of centers Dereck Lively II and Daniel Gafford dating back to last season. Nevertheless, he owns career averages of seven points and 4.4 rebounds per game on 60.3 percent shooting from the field. Further, in the last two campaigns that he served as the Mavs’ starting five man from 2021-22 to 2022-23, Powell put up 7.7 PPG and 4.5 RPG, two of which were offensive boards, in 20.6 MPG.

Powell may be the hustle & grit guy the Knicks need

That’s what he could bring to the Knicks’ second unit. Powell has great timing when making a beeline for the rim and could be a reliable screener for Cam Payne and Miles McBride to work with. Though he isn’t much of a shot creator, the Knicks don’t have a hustle guy who can do the dirty work for them. Powell’s intangibles and stout rebounding abilities could make up for his weak spots on offense and in the shot-blocking department.

With Mitchell Robinson often injured and Jericho Sims still developing, Powell could be a veteran talent that complements backup big Precious Achiuwa in the frontcourt. He is currently making $4 million this year and has a $4M player option for next season. Thus, he is a very cost-effective option that would not strap the Knicks down long-term, unless of course, he were to earn it.